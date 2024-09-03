Commonwealth communities celebrate Labor Day at annual Bucktown Festival

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Labor Day holiday comes to an end, so do many festivals across Kentucky that were held in honor of union workers.

One of those festivals that helped kick off Labor Day weekend across the commonwealth is the Annual Bucktown Festival in Winchester, back for it's 120th year. The festival pays homage to black-owned businesses that used to line West Washington Street and honors those that make up Kentucky today.

"It just means a lot to our community. It's the longest standing parade in Kentucky," said Aleisha Hampton, the Bucktown Festival committee member. "They're from all over. I don't know if any of them, I think maybe just one or two may be from Winchester, but we had some jewelry people here from Atlanta, Georgia. I know that for sure and some people here from Cincinnati as well."

At least 25 vendors came out to support Bucktown Festival, showcasing clothes, jewelry, food and more. Hampton says it's fellowship that graces the fest each year, and if you missed it this year, you won't want to miss it next year.

"Just to see how this event along with others, but this event especially when it comes to the Labor Day festival here in Bucktown, how it brings not just this community together but this entire city," said Juan Pride, who is also on the committee and is Hampton's husband.

Several other festivities made up the Labor Day holiday, including a free picnic for union members and their families hosted by the Bluegrass Central Labor Council to recognize those who make the holiday possible.

"We have retirees, they laid the pathway for everyone that's active now, so it's definitely about them. This is a great day, it's my favorite day of the year," said James Brant, Teamsters Local 651 president.