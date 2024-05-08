Watch Now
Several Kentucky schools dismissing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

David Goldman/AP
FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 12:36:42-04

(LEX 18) — Several central and southern Kentucky schools have announced they are dismissing early due to Wednesday's severe weather threat.

Below is a list of schools and their dismissal time:

  • Adair County Schools- 1:00 p.m.
  • Corbin Independent Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
  • East Bernstadt Independent- 1:30 p.m.
  • Green County Schools- 12:30 p.m. CST, all after-school activities canceled
  • Kentucky Christian Academy- 1:00 p.m.
  • Laurel County Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
  • Marion County Public Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
  • Russell County Schools- 12:00 p.m. CST
  • Taylor County Schools- 1:00 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
  • Washington County Schools- 1:30 p.m.
  • Wayne County Schools- 1:30 p.m.
  • Whitley County Schools- 1:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as we learn of more dismissals.

