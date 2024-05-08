Several Kentucky schools dismissing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

(LEX 18) — Several central and southern Kentucky schools have announced they are dismissing early due to Wednesday's severe weather threat.

Below is a list of schools and their dismissal time:



Adair County Schools- 1:00 p.m.

Corbin Independent Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled

East Bernstadt Independent- 1:30 p.m.

Green County Schools- 12:30 p.m. CST, all after-school activities canceled

Kentucky Christian Academy- 1:00 p.m.

Laurel County Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled

Marion County Public Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled

Russell County Schools- 12:00 p.m. CST

Taylor County Schools- 1:00 p.m., all after-school activities canceled

Washington County Schools- 1:30 p.m.

Wayne County Schools- 1:30 p.m.

Whitley County Schools- 1:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as we learn of more dismissals.