Several Kentucky schools dismissing early Wednesday due to severe weather threat

(LEX 18) — Several central and southern Kentucky schools have announced they are dismissing early due to Wednesday's severe weather threat.
Below is a list of schools and their dismissal time:
- Adair County Schools- 1:00 p.m.
- Corbin Independent Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
- East Bernstadt Independent- 1:30 p.m.
- Green County Schools- 12:30 p.m. CST, all after-school activities canceled
- Kentucky Christian Academy- 1:00 p.m.
- Laurel County Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
- Marion County Public Schools- 1:30 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
- Russell County Schools- 12:00 p.m. CST
- Taylor County Schools- 1:00 p.m., all after-school activities canceled
- Washington County Schools- 1:30 p.m.
- Wayne County Schools- 1:30 p.m.
- Whitley County Schools- 1:30 p.m.
This list will be updated as we learn of more dismissals.