Severe flooding in Anderson County leads to over 40 rescues

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The region has received more than 7 inches of rain since Thursday, causing multiple feet of flooding.

The Anderson County Department of Public Safety has implemented mandatory evacuations for low-lying communities near the Kentucky River.

In collaboration with local and state agencies, the fire department has rescued more than 40 individuals from the rising waters this weekend alone.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Chad Womack, Assistant Chief of the Anderson County Fire Department, described the overwhelming physical and emotional toll the flooding has taken on the residents.

"They’ve lost everything they’ve had," he stated, emphasizing families' struggles as they find safety for themselves and their loved ones.

Dangerous Conditions Ahead

The Kentucky River is projected to crest at over 48 feet on Monday, and Womack says this is the worst flooding he has seen in the county.

He categorized this event as “one of those once-in-a-generation type storms that you may never see again,” urging residents to take the mandatory evacuation seriously, as it could be a life-or-death situation.

As of now, no fatalities have been reported, and Womack expressed pride in the dedicated efforts of the department's command staff and rescue teams.

He also credited the community's cooperation, noting that local organizations, including the local school district, played an instrumental role.

Womack says they contributed a bus for evacuating residents to safety.

Community Support in Crisis

“The community we have here in Anderson County always seems to work for each other,” Womack remarked. “Between the public safety, the citizens, everybody works together for a common goal.”

His department’s main priority is ensuring displaced neighbors have safe accommodations for the night.

While many residents have lost cherished belongings, the chief stressed the most crucial point: “Everybody is okay.”

Fire department officials have advised that most rescued individuals stay with family and friends as they navigate the aftermath of the flooding.

A shelter has been established at the local county park for those in need.