Severe wind event blows roof off Russell County recycling building, damages nearby parked vehicles

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A severe wind event blew the roof off a recycling building in Russell County Saturday night, damaging vehicles parked across the street.

Recovery efforts are beginning as crews work to return the facility to normal operations. Officials are asking for patience and understanding during the cleanup process.

Russell County has experienced four FEMA-declared weather events over the past three years. Those events included tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and road damage that required significant recovery efforts, a post from the Russell County Fiscal Court read.