‘Sharks in the Library’ event takes over Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Orange, the 11-year-old Coral Cat Shark was the guest of honor at the Tates Creek Branch, of the Lexington Public Library on Wednesday.

“For a lot of people, this is a once in a lifetime moment,” Brandon Murrow said.

Murrow, with Wave Foundations, travels with animal ambassadors like Orange to teach communities about their habitat.

“We can’t expect people to care about these animals, if they don’t get to see them in person,” said Murrow.

He believes that teaching kids about conservation efforts is more fun when it’s a hands-on approach.

“We also call her our coworker, because she is doing as much work as we are,” added Murrow, motioning at the fish tank. “In helping people pay attention and learn about her.”

Just like the kids they are here with today, the parents were just as excited to meet Orange.

Sure, bringing “flashy objects” like Orange around will certainly attract visitors. But according to Lexington Public Library’s Kelli Parmley, attendance at the library has been excellent the past few months.

“You have your kids all summer, and you have stuff to do with these kids,” said Parmley.

Educating kids while keeping them entertained means that these young ones will share today's experience with their friends.

“Lots of happy smiles, lots of wow moments. That’s what we are in it for,” said Murrow. “We are trying to get people to spread awareness and knowledge of these sharks. That’s the most people can do for conservation.”