Shelbyville equine therapy program transforms lives through human-horse connection

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A unique program in Shelbyville continues to make a profound impact on veterans and men in recovery through the healing power of horses.

HorseSensing, founded nearly two decades ago, moved to Kentucky five years ago when co-founders Dr. Sally Broder and her husband, David, purchased a farm in Shelby County. The couple relocated the program from California to focus specifically on equine therapy.

"It's just amazing," said Chris Bruner, who now serves as the program's education director.

Bruner found HorseSensing after struggling with 15 months of addiction.

"I got on drugs, man, and I knew I needed help and I didn't know how to get it," Bruner said.

Now working on the farm tucked away on Bagdad Road, Bruner has transformed his life and helps others do the same.

"To have an opportunity to teach the guys, that's a challenge itself," Bruner said.

Dr. Sally Broder has witnessed Bruner's remarkable transformation firsthand.

"I could say it to him a few months ago, I wish that you could see in you what we see in you, and now he's starting to see that in himself," Broder said.

HorseSensing's residential treatment and therapeutic job training and placement program helped 29 veterans and men in recovery in 2025. The program demonstrates the powerful connection between humans and horses.

"It helps them, it helps the horses. If they have a bad day they can come down here and hug on the horse they like and the horse takes all that stuff well," said David Broder.

Trainer Brady Moore explains the program serves people from all walks of life who need a fresh start.

"We have people coming off the streets, coming out of jail, coming out of rehab. They have nothing, absolutely nothing," Moore said.

For Bruner, the program's effectiveness speaks for itself.

"I've always said it's the best in the state. This program really works," Bruner said.

HorseSensing held nine recovery events in 2025. More details about the program are available at https://www.horsesensing.org/.

