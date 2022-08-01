Shelter opens at Camp Nathanael in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Knott County, 16 people have died, including four children.

Amid all the loss, people are finding ways to lift each other up. Neighbors are helping neighbors get through this unimaginable time.

Irene Stacy is one of many people in Knott County still without water and power. Since both went out she has been bathing in the creek by her house.

"I know how to rough it," Stacy said.

Folks like her are the reason why Steven Bell and Jason Dumbrowski have been going door to door with good news.

"We've got showers, we've got water down here at camp if people need to stay," Bell said.

He's talking about Camp Nathanael. It suffered its own damage, but staff and volunteers there are putting others first. They're making meals for victims and a team of six volunteers was out today handing them out with water.

"When it comes to rebuilding as far as our campus is concerned, all of that will come in time," Bell said. "Right now, our main focus is caring for people in our community who have lost far more than we have."

With so much devastation in the area, it's been a monumental and sometimes overwhelming task.

"In my mind, I feel very confused as to what to do because there's so much to be done and literally every person is in need," Bell said.

They're taking it one day at a time, getting immediate and essential needs taken care of now. Then, they'll look ahead to tomorrow.

The hot showers at Camp Nathanael are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Water, cleaning supplies, and more are also available for delivery or pick-up.

The camp's capacity is about 150 people. While they don't know how many are unlivable due to flooding, they are offering any safe and clean space to anyone who needs shelter.