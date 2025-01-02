Shepherds House recovery program helps provide a sober lifestyle as 2025 begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that we've entered a new year, many people will begin to create new paths and start new lifestyles, even sober ones.

Frank Evans is a walking reminder that you can change your life for the better. Evans has worked with Shepherds House for several years. He offers guidance to those struggling with addiction just like he once was.

Shepherds House is a recovery center for me and women struggling with addiction. The house offers two programs: 12 months and 18 months.

"Everytime I would drink I was real violent, real violent. And I was raised in a violent family and that's really all I knew all my life and so I would get drunk, get into fights and go to jail," explained Evans. "Started thinking about what I really wanted out of life. Prison, death or try something different. So I tried something different."

Evans first started drinking at age 13. He had been in and out of jail for 20 years until he joined the house. He learned the first step is admitting you have a problem and humbling yourself. The next step is committing yourself to the program.

"The fun I have today without alcohol was one of the biggest fears. I thought I'd never have fun again," Evans remembers. "Today I've got a circle around me, it's amazing. The people around me today that love and care about me, I love and care about them. It's just amazing what I got in my life, amazing."

With the New Year, some people go the Dry January route to cut or limit their alcohol intake.

Dry January first started back in 2013 under an organization, Change Alcohol UK. In 2023, 175,000 people signed up to participate in Dry January.

The best way to begin Dry January, or simply test yourself, is to start by cutting out one drink. From there, you can try cutting out two drinks and see how you and your body handle it.

"We've lost so many people to addiction and I would like to think their lives weren't given for nothing you know," explained Sean Schomp, the director of operations for Shepherds House. "I hope the guests that we've had, the work we do on a daily basis have helped raise awareness because if there's one thing I know, it's our job to change the next generation."

"I'm the alcoholic that never thought I'd come out of it and I made it, so there is hope. You know I tell people all the time if you'd just come in and give us a minute and sit still and take suggestions," said Evans. "And do what we ask of you, don't leave before the miracle happens."

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, you can contact these resources below:

Crisis and Suicide hotline: 988

Shepherds House website: shepherdshouseinc

Shepherds House direct line: (859) 252-1939