Sheriff: 2 arrested in eastern KY drug and weapons trafficking investigation

MARTIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A months-long investigation into drug and weapons trafficking in Martin County, Kentucky, has resulted in two arrests and a child being placed in protective custody, according to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Jimmy Cornett was arrested on federal charges on Thursday following an investigation where law enforcement was able to purchase drugs and weapons from him. Cornett was transferred into federal custody following his arrest, the sheriff's office says.

During the arrest, authorities found Kassandra Hamilton at the residence with a 4-month-old child "in close proximity to suspected drugs and paraphernalia," the release states.

Hamilton was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, while child protective services removed the juvenile.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshals, FBI, and local child protective services all played a role in the incident.