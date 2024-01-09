Sheriff: 3 found dead in Grant Co. home, 'appears to be carbon monoxide related'

CRITTENDEN, Ky. — Three people were found dead in a home in Crittenden, Ky. on Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a press release the deaths "appear to be carbon monoxide related," though the Grant County coroner would not specifically say what their cause of death has been ruled.

The sheriff said members of the Crittenden Fire Department and Dry Ridge Fire and EMS were dispatched to a home on Indian Hill Drive for a well being check. When they got there, they found three people dead inside: 53-year-old David Vertis Dye, 21-year-old David Vertis Lee Dye and 20-year-old Aubrie Hope McGovney.

There is no suspicion that their deaths are a result of foul play, the sheriff said.

An autopsy will be performed on each person to determine their official cause of death, the sheriff said.

