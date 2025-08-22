Sheriff: Man arrested for domestic violence after girlfriend is found with 'horrific injuries'

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man was arrested Thursday evening and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault after deputies found his girlfriend with severe injuries at a home, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

34-year-old Steven R. Farris was arrested at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Thursday following a domestic complaint call to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home off Trinity Road, approximately seven miles south of London. Upon arrival, they found that the front door of the home was open and the interior was in "disarray." They also found blood outside the home and a large amount of blood on the floor and couch in the living room, the release states.

Deputies then found Farris and his girlfriend in the bedroom. They noted that the female victim had sustained what deputies described as "horrific injuries" to her face, including multiple lacerations to her head, and nearly all of her teeth were knocked out, the sheriff's office reports.

The release says that through an investigation, deputies learned that Farris had allegedly beaten his girlfriend with his fists.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, while Farris was charged and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

