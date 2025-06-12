Sheriff: 'Suspect is in custody' after neighbors reported man shooting out of his Union house

UNION, Ky. — A SWAT team and police officers have been dispatched to Saunders Lane in Union, Ky. after neighbors reported a man was shooting out of a house on the street, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the suspect is in custody, but the scene is still active.

"Everyone must avoid the area as deputies work to ensure the entire scene is safe," the sheriff's office wrote.

Dispatchers told WCPO the suspect was injured, but they could not elaborate on what those injuries were or how serious they may be.

Roads around Saunders Lane were blocked off while law enforcement was on scene, but some of those roadways have since cleared. Emergency vehicles are no longer blocking traffic at Whirlaway Drive and Triple Crown Boulevard.

Residents who live around Saunders Lane are advised to shelter in place or avoid the area, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

ALERT FOR RESIDENTS: traffic is closed at Whirlaway Dr and Triple Crown Blvd @WCPO pic.twitter.com/uFIlLcfTp1 — Samuel Harasimowicz (@SamHarasimowicz) June 12, 2025

Payton Kenny was at work at the Triple Crown Country Club nearby when she said she heard two gunshots.

"Then I heard one of the lifeguards down there say you guys need to clear everything," she said. "Call the announcement thing, everyone needs to get into their cars or a safe place and leave."

Kenny said families were told to leave the pool area, where Kenny works, to find somewhere safe to shelter.

"Then all I heard was a whole bunch of little kids screaming and a whole bunch of parents leaving their stuff and grabbing their kids to leave, and then us people who worked in the snack bar, we kind of just locked everything up and kind of, like, hid in the corner," she said.

Currently, no injuries have been reported but this is an active incident.