Sheriff: Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing woman, biting child

(LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another woman and biting a child during an altercation in Laurel County, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

37-year-old Melissa K. Rich from Carlisle was arrested early Saturday morning at a local hospital following the incident that reportedly occurred off Tom Town Hollow Road, approximately 10 miles south of London.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a complaint about a female stabbing another woman during an altercation. Upon arrival, deputies contacted those involved, and they learned that a verbal argument had allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation where Rich allegedly stabbed a female victim multiple times in the left arm and back shoulder, the release states.

The sheriff's office also says that during the altercation, Rich allegedly bit a juvenile on the left forearm.

Rich was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. She was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

