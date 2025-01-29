Sheriff's Office: 2 juveniles charged after reportedly bringing gun into Shelbyville high school

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two juveniles have been charged after law enforcement said that they took a picture with a handgun in a bathroom at Martha Layne Collins High School, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they received information about the photo on Saturday, and on Monday, they executed a search warrant at a home, recovering the firearm.

A release from the office says there is no known threat to Shelby County Schools or the students, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The office also asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Captain Lisby at 502-633-4324.