Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after traffic stop turns up suspected crack cocaine

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says that a Bronston man was arrested after he was reportedly found in possession of suspected crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Sheriff Bobby Jones reported that 41-year-old Ryan Anderson was arrested when a deputy stopped him after he reportedly observed him crossing the fog line on Highway 914 in Somerset.

During the stop, "probable cause was established to believe Anderson was in possession of illegal substances," a release from the office states.

A search on Anderson's motorcycle turned up a substance in a pill container believed to be crack cocaine, the release states.

Anderson was then arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. During another search at the detention center, a deputy discovered "a pipe consistent with the use of illegal narcotics," the sheriff reports.

Anderson was charged with "Careless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine) and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess," and an investigation remains ongoing.