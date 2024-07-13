Sheriff's Office: Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after knife attack

WALLINGFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after a knife attack in Fleming County, according to the Fleming County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release posted by the office, a deputy responded to Billy Hall's home on Saturday. The deputy assisted EMS with a medical issue, eventually leading to Hall's transportation to the Fleming County Hospital.

At the hospital, Hall got out of the ambulance, went through the first set of doors at the entrance, turned around, and attacked the deputy with a knife, the sheriff's office says.

The release calls the attack "unprovoked" and says that Hall used a knife he concealed during transport.

The deputy injured in the attack was able to then restrain Hall and provide first aid to himself. Hospital staff also immediately began providing care to the deputy as well, the sheriff's office states.

Hall was cleared by Fleming County Hospital and then taken to the Madison County detention center. The deputy was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was later released.