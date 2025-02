PERRY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed, and one person has been arrested after a crash that occurred on KY Highway 15 north in the Ten Mile Community on Sunday, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says the crash resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man from Perry County and the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office says they responded to the crash at 3:49 p.m.