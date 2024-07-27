Sherrif: 2 arrested after road rage incident in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been arrested and charged after what police are calling a road rage incident that occurred in Laurel County on Friday.

According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old James Harness from Sardinia, Ohio, and 26-year-old Jacob Harness from Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested following the incident.

The sheriff's office says that at approximately 3:20 p.m., a deputy was investigating a traffic collision unrelated to the incident when he heard people yelling. The deputy then ran towards the commotion and saw Jacob Harness exit his car parked in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Adams Road and KY 770.

The release then states that "That individual ran back to the tractor-trailer as the driver of the truck exited his vehicle."

The deputy then witnessed Jacob "grab the truck driver by the shirt and throw him to the ground."

According to the release, that is when the deputy saw another man, who was identified as James Harness, Jacob's father, get out of a vehicle that was in front of Jacob's vehicle, go to the trunk, grab a pistol, and run to the confrontation involving Jacob and the truck driver.

James then, according to the sheriff's office, "fired numerous shots in the vicinity of other individuals and the confrontation between his son and the truck driver."

The deputy was able to disarm the shooter verbally and take him into custody.

James Harness was charged with wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Jacob Harness was charged with fourth-degree assault, and both men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.