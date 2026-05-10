Shimmy Mob Lexington raises money for domestic abuse survivors on World Belly Dance Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A local dance group took to the streets of downtown Lexington on Saturday to raise money for domestic abuse survivors.

The Shimmy Mob Lexington team hosted several flash mob performances on World Belly Dance Day, culminating in the "Shimmy Show" at 21c Hotel.

The event is part of a global movement to raise awareness for domestic abuse survivors. Around the world, people danced the same choreography in the same t-shirts to raise awareness regarding domestic violence and abuse.

Money raised will directly benefit Greenhouse 17, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and advocacy for survivors.