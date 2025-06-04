Shocking shooting rattles quiet Jessamine County neighborhood

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Triagg Courtney, a resident of a normally peaceful Nicholasville, Kentucky neighborhood, was jolted awake in the middle of the night by a chaotic scene unfolding just outside his home.

"It was terrifying, considering that I've never been around violence before in my life like this, and hearing about it happen right next to where I live is a little bit ridiculous and crazy," Courtney recounted.

Around 12:30 a.m., Nicholasville police responded to a report of an 18-year-old who had been found shot on Nottaway Drive, just off of Shun Pike.

"All of a sudden, you know, it's just, it's just a chaotic scene that, really, I've never seen out here. It's a little wild to me," Courtney said.

Nicholasville Assistant Police Chief Matt Marshall, who has been with the department for over 15 years, says this was an isolated incident, stressing that the area is "not a bad area of town whatsoever."

"It shouldn't be an indicator that the culture environment has taken a wrong turn," Marshall added.

While police are still investigating the shooting and do not have a suspect at this time, they believe the shooter was attempting to rob the victim.

"I think whoever did it needs to be caught and put in prison for a little while, because that is ridiculous, especially, just to try to rob somebody or something like materialistic, or anything, it's just not worth it at all," Courtney said.

Courtney is relieved the victim is expected to survive.

Police are urging anyone with information about this shooting to come forward and contact the Nicholasville Police Department.

