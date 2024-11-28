Shoppers do some last-minute Thanksgiving Day shopping on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jam-packed parking lot, eager shoppers, and bags full of goodies. No, it's not black Friday just yet. It's the last-minute Thanksgiving day grocery store rush.

"You're always going to forget something," said Jacob Bahnen. "We're just thankful they are open. People coming into work, kinda sucks working on thanksgiving. But we're definitely thankful for them, and just happy that we have access to it," Jacob added.

Try as they might, the Bahnen family says they almost always forget something crucial for their Thanksgiving Day meal but try to make the best of it. This year, they forgot the eggs.

"At this point, we are kind of seasoned professionals at it," Jacob Bahnen said.

The Bahnen's are visiting from St. Louis and look forward to their grandparent's Thanksgiving cooking every year.

"They have been doing this for a long time," Jacob Bahnen said.

Other Lexington visitors are choosing to pick up their Thanksgiving dinners from a local restaurant, because it’s not about what the food is, it’s about the people at the table.

"All of our kids are kinda like your age, and they are all grown up, and they all have their own lives. To bring us all together, is difficult to do. But it's worth it. It just makes the holiday more special, you know. It really makes a Thanksgiving, a Thanksgiving you know." Kevin McClain.

The whole McClain family hasn't been together since last Christmas."We're thankful. we are very thankful, " said the McClain's collectively.

Linda and Kevin's kids live on the other side of the country, and they are traveling to visit their family here in Lexington.

The family rented an Airbnb to get everyone in the same space for the holiday. Regardless of why people went to the grocery store this year, one thing all shoppers could agree on, they are grateful they have a reason to gather with their loved ones.

