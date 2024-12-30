Dispatch audio and location don't match after man killed by London police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deadly shooting in Laurel County has left the community with a lot of questions. It happened last week in London, at a home neighbors say was not the same address on a search warrant.

On Dec. 23 at 11:54 P.M. Laurel County dispatch audio reveals London Police were attempting to serve a search warrant at 489 Vanzant Road in the Lily community.

"Units on scene attempt to serve a search warrant. Call on the radio for assistance. Shots fired. 489 Vanzant road," Laurel County Dispatch is heard saying on released audio.

Surveillance footage shows officers at the home of 61-year-old Doug Harless, who lived at 511 Vanzant Rd., just across the road.

"Well, it shows on the camera that there were police officers on his porch and they announced that they were there," explained neighbor, Carl Merritt. "They banged and banged and banged, until they finally made their way through the man's door and within, not even making it completely through the door, they done shot him."

The shooting was caught on Merritt's security camera.

"As far as I'm concerned, they were coming to serve a warrant and they got the wrong address, and that should have been the number one thing they looked for. It's right there on the man's door," said Merritt.

London police said that Harless pointed a gun at officers and that's when an officer opened fire, hitting and killing Harless.

Family and friends said that they want answers.

One neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Harless had lived in the home for almost 8 years, and 489 Vanzant Road has been vacant for months.

Merritt said he didn't know Doug well, but would describe him as humble, quiet, and kind. He hopes justice will be served.

"Justice needs to be served for this poor man," said Merritt. "I mean he's a 61-year-old living by himself and then out of nowhere, law enforcement comes in. There's no justification for what they did that night to him."

State police have taken over the investigation.

