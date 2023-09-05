'Show will go on': Smash Mouth to perform at World Chicken Festival after former lead singer's death

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The show will go on.

Smash Mouth remains scheduled to perform at the World Chicken Festival in London, Kentucky, despite former lead singer Steve Harwell's death on Monday.

The festival confirmed on social media that the "All Star" rock band would perform on September 23.

Harwell announced his retirement after ongoing health issues in 2021. Zach Goode has been the lead singer for the band since Harwell's departure.

"Although we never met personally, I have an enormous amount of respect for what he accomplished and the legacy that he left behind," said Goode. "Steve was a legend."

The World Chicken Festival will take place in London, KY, from September 21-24, 2023. Admission to the festival is free.