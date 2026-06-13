Shriners Children Hospital in Lexington celebrates 100 years of pediatric care with 'Birthday Bash'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dozens gathered outside of the Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington on Saturday to celebrate the pediatric hospital's 100th anniversary.

In 1926, the children's hospital opened to improve the lives of children by providing care and research for pediatric patients with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and more, regardless of the child's family's ability to pay for costs, according to a press release.

That care for pediatric patients continued on Saturday, as attendees enjoyed activities including a bouncy house, food, face painting, arts and crafts, a birthday clown, and a Build-A-Bear station.

Guests also toured the medical center to see the care the hospital offers, with highlights on the donors and physicians who have contributed to the hospital's mission.

Mike Caldwell, Shriners Children's Lexington Hospital regional director, said, "Everything we do is about that mission of providing the most amazing care, regardless of a family's ability to pay. So, it allows our doctors to practice medicine the way it's meant to be practiced. So, every decision that's made is based off of what's best for that child and that family."

Administrators at Shriners Children's Hospital said they are looking forward to continuing to help patients for another 100 years.

To learn more information, visit this link: Shriners Children's Hospital