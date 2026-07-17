Shriners Children's Lexington to marks 100 years of changing young lives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Shriners Children's Lexington is celebrating a century of providing life-changing pediatric orthopedic care, marking 100 years of helping children across Kentucky and beyond build brighter futures.

To commemorate the milestone, WLEX-TV will air a special program, "Shriners Children's Lexington: Celebrating 100 Years," on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The special will feature inspiring stories from patients, families and members of the care team whose lives have been shaped by the hospital's century-long legacy.

Viewers outside the viewing area can stream the special live or watch it on demand at LEX18.com.

Shriners Children's Lexington first opened its doors on Nov. 1, 1926, as a 20-bed wing connected to Good Samaritan Hospital's children's ward. Funded by Oleika Shriners at a cost of $90,000, the facility quickly outgrew its original space as more children sought specialized orthopedic care.

A new 50-bed freestanding hospital opened in 1955, followed by a modern replacement facility in 1988 to accommodate growing demand for outpatient visits and surgeries.

In 2017, the hospital transitioned from an inpatient facility to an outpatient pediatric specialty clinic, relocating to 110 Conn Terrace on the University of Kentucky HealthCare campus. Today, Shriners Children's Lexington continues to provide specialized orthopedic care for children from Kentucky and surrounding states.

Hospital leaders say the 100-year milestone reflects the dedication of its staff, the generosity of donors and, most importantly, the resilience of the patients and families who have been part of its history.

Watch "Shriners Children's Lexington: Celebrating 100 Years" Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET on WLEX-TV, or stream it live and on demand at LEX18.com.