Significant storm damage in Lincoln County, potentially more on the way

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of Lincoln County faced a night of terror as severe storms and powerful winds swept through the area, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Tessa Folger, a local resident, recounted her frightening experience, stating, "It was terrifying." She described waking in the middle of the night to the sound of howling winds and booming thunder. Folger noted that the unpredictable weather over the past few weeks has made it increasingly challenging for residents to prepare for such events. "It's up and down, up and down, but yeah, you just got to be prepared," she said.

Ashley Powell, the Emergency Management Director for the county, shared insights into the ongoing challenges posed by the storms.

"It's pretty frightening to think what can happen, and what's still to come," he expressed. Throughout the day, Powell has been diligently inspecting the county, noting the numerous downed power lines, flooded roads, and fallen trees that have resulted from the storms.

"Cleaning up loose debris is one of our primary focuses," Powell explained. The county is working hard to ensure that discarded items do not pose additional risks to neighboring properties and residents. "It's significant what Mother Nature and natural disasters can do," he emphasized.

As cleanup efforts continue, officials remain hopeful that the damage will not worsen in the coming days. The county urges residents to stay vigilant and prepared as they navigate the aftermath of the severe weather.