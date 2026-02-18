Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman with ties to western Kentucky

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman who went missing from Benton County, Tennessee, and has connections to Mayfield, Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Alma Fowler who was last seen near Herrington Road in Camden, Tennessee.. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Fowler was wearing a green puffy jacket, tan jeans, white snow boots and a white headband when she disappeared. Authorities believe she is traveling on foot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Fowler has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Benton County Tennessee Sheriff's detectives visited with Graves County Sheriff's in Kentucky. Sheriff Jon Hayden said leads or tips prompted them to share information with the local community because Fowler formerly lived in Mayfield.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Jackson district is assisting with the search, conducting operations both on the ground and in the air.

Anyone with information about Fowler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Kentucky Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501, the Benton County Tennessee Sheriff's Office at 731-584-4632, or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Fowler's disappearance.