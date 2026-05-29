Single mom graduates after overcoming tumor diagnosis, personal loss, and years of perseverance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Twenty-six single mothers graduated from higher education on Friday as part of the One Parent Scholar House program — and for at least one of them, the moment felt nearly impossible just a few years ago.

The Hope Center Initiative, which runs the One Parent Scholar House program, provides affordable housing and early childhood education, so entire families can work toward a better future.

Tia Lockwood, a mother of three, is among the Class of 2026. She is working towards two degrees at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, and said she never imagined she would reach this milestone.

"In the situation I was in four years ago, I would have been like, you're out of your mind," she said.

Her path to graduation was far from easy. During her studies, Lockwood was diagnosed with a giant cell tumor. She said the tumor is not cancerous, but the diagnosis still carries long-term consequences.

"I'll be on the treatment, the rest of my life," Lockwood said.

Lockwood's studies would only become more difficult when she also lost two family members after her diagnosis.

"I know that both of them are shining right down on me, right in my face right now, and I know that they are extremely proud of me," Lockwood told LEX News.

This is Lockwood's third attempt at earning her degree, and she said this past semester was her most challenging yet. Despite that, she earned a spot on the president's list.

"This is the hardest semester I've had," Lockwood said. "And I actually made the president's list this semester, which is 4.0."

Though she plans to complete one of her programs this winter, Lockwood is grouped with the One Parent Scholar House's Class of 2026. She said the program has given her something she did not expect.

"This has been the biggest, the biggest blessing I've ever had," she said.

She said what makes the community special is that her peers face their own challenges, but still show up for one another.

"It is the definition of a community," said Lockwood.

Through it all, Lockwood said her motivation has never wavered.

"God gave me one responsibility and it was to make sure my girls were happy, healthy, safe, and loved," Lockwood said.