Single mom's hotel room Christmas mission grows into community-wide program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — What started as one single mother's Christmas in a hotel room has blossomed into a 16-year mission to support other families in need across the community.

Carla Matamoro remembers exactly where her journey began, living in a hotel room on Richmond Road with her three children, struggling to make ends meet during the holidays.

"I started this program Adopt a Single Mom for Christmas being a single mom with 3 children, was living in a hotel room on Richmond Road, actually the same hotel that we used to host this program every year," Matamoro said.

One Christmas, the community unexpectedly stepped in to help her family, and the overwhelming generosity sparked an idea that would change countless lives.

"We were so overwhelmed with all these gifts that I decided with my children that we would find other families that were in need and so we started giving the toys to children in their schools and from that, you know, the Lord just inspired me to continue to do this every year," Matamoro said.

From hand-wrapping toys to lining up sponsors, Matamoro says the joy has only grown over the years.

"This just brought joy, not just for me but for those who were receiving," Matamoro said.

Now she hosts an annual dinner specifically designed for single mothers to take a night for themselves, something many rarely get to experience.

"This night is a night for the mothers only. For her to take a break from everything that she's doing, sit down, relax, let her hair down and just be entertained," Matamoro said.

The dinner will be held at Bluegrass Extended Stay on December 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the conference room, where mothers can hear encouraging messages and simply relax.

But donations are still needed for children ages birth to 18 years old, as well as gifts specifically for the single mothers themselves.

"Also, we're still needing gifts for the mothers, the single mothers, so that's what is needed right now," Matamoro said.

For Matamoro, this program represents a way to spread peace throughout the community, and she hopes to continue this mission for years to come.