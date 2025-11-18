Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Single-vehicle crash claims life of London man on KY 192, authorities report

Fatal collision
LEX 18
Fatal collision
Posted

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a 46-year-old London man died Monday night after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on KY 192 in Laurel County.

Authorities detailed that David Epperson was traveling westbound on KY 192 around one mile west of London when the single-vehicle crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff's investigators report that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing fatal injuries to Epperson.

The crash is under investigation, authorities report.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18