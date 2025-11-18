Single-vehicle crash claims life of London man on KY 192, authorities report

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a 46-year-old London man died Monday night after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on KY 192 in Laurel County.

Authorities detailed that David Epperson was traveling westbound on KY 192 around one mile west of London when the single-vehicle crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff's investigators report that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing fatal injuries to Epperson.

The crash is under investigation, authorities report.