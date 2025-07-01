Sinkhole causing headaches for residents on Alfa Drive in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A massive sinkhole continues to cause headaches for residents on Alfa Drive in Frankfort.

"It just kept getting deeper and deeper," Chris Adcock said.

Adcock lives close to the sinkhole, an area he considers an area that children in the neighborhood often pass through.

"I think the last time somebody told me it's like 120 feet deep," Adcock noted.

Adcock said the family lives on top of a cave, and didn't know if there was any longtime damage to their home, including the foundation.

It's been a longtime eyesore.

"Each time that it rains my wife and all the neighbors were out after the rain to look at the hole to see how big it's gotten," he said.

For Adcock, the sinkhole isn't anyone's fault. One neighbor told LEX 18 that the sinkhole has been a major issue in the past year, but he saw workers from the City of Frankfort surveying the area on Tuesday.

"All the residents here we're really happy that they finally started to do something," Adcock said.

Adcock is cautiously optimistic about the future of the sinkhole, which poses a danger to those who live near it.

LEX18 reached out to the city for an interview, but no one was available for comment.

