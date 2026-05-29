Skeletal remains found in submerged car likely belong to man missing since 2008, police report

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Skeletal remains found inside a submerged vehicle are presumptively believed to belong to an Owensboro man who went missing in 2008, the Owensboro Police Department reported.

On Thursday, a hobbyist diver located a vehicle belonging to Charles William Haywood in the Green River near the Spottsville Boat Ramp in Henderson, Kentucky. Haywood was 91 years old when he was reported missing on July 31, 2008, according to the department.

The diver reportedly contacted Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch at around 11:47 a.m. to report the discovery.

The vehicle was taken to the Owensboro PD, where investigators conducted a search on Friday. During that search, skeletal remains were located inside the vehicle. Investigators also found a wallet containing Haywood's driver's license.

All windows of the vehicle remained intact and the doors were closed. Foul play is not suspected at this time, police added.

The remains have been transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for further examination. Positive identification is pending confirmation through DNA analysis and dental records. Investigators have been in contact with Haywood's family.