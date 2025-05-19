Owner finds support, resilience in community after tornado rips through small business

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Somerset is counting their blessings in the aftermath of a devastating tornado that tore through their daughter's small business.

Emma Johnson, owner of Copper Saddle & Company, a boutique located off Parkers Mill Way, was left in disbelief as the tornado wreaked havoc on her boutique and several neighboring businesses.

The tornado struck on Friday night, and for Emma, the minutes felt like hours.

“I got on Facebook and saw it went through light 22, and my heart just sunk,” she said.

Emma's store was not only her dream since 17-years-old, but also her livelihood, having opened a store front just two and a half years ago. Following the storm, the extent of the damage became clear as she assessed what was left of her shop.

“Was most of your stuff here, out in the front? Everything. Everything was,” Emma said, pointing out where her merchandise and fitting rooms once stood.

Friends and community members have shared her Facebook post and assisted in salvaging what they could. One local business, Family Laundry, even washed the clothes she was able to save, doing so free of charge.

Emma’s gratitude extends beyond her own situation. “Even the people that have lost everything down the road have been here to support me and help me through it. I am going to do the same for them,” she vowed.

Dr. Ryan Coffey, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Somerset, visited Emma to offer prayers and encouragement.

“Through this tragedy, we have also seen the best in people,” he stated. “Our community is rallying together. We have had hundreds of volunteers come out to serve the community.”

Dr. Coffey also emphasized the importance of moving forward. “We want to help people look forward. Yes, there has been a difficult tragedy, and we want to be honest about that. We want to cry together when we need to, but we also want to help people chart a new path forward, and we believe as a community, we can do that.”

Emma is also set to get married in just two weeks, and while her future plans may have shifted due to the tornado, she remains hopeful. When asked about her hopes moving forward, she replied, “Bigger and better.”

If you'd like to support Emma and her business as she navigates this challenging time, there is a GoFundMe link,

Emma encourages customers topurchase gift cards that can be used when she opens her new storefront, further contributing to her resilience and determination to rebuild.