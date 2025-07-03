Small business owner in Somerset rebuilding dream from the studs

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of Somerset are still in the early stages of recovery following the devastating tornado that tore through the city on May 16.

LEX 18 previously introduced you to Emma Mitchell, the owner of Copper Saddle & Company, whose store was destroyed in the storm. This week, LEX 18 had the opportunity to catch up with Emma and see how her rebuilding efforts are progressing.

Mitchell’s business was a dream built from the ground up, but everything was shattered in just a matter of minutes. Upon returning to her store for the first time since the tornado, she reflected on the emotional toll of the experience.

“I got married and went on our honeymoon, which was fantastic, but it has been hard not coming back and having a...,” she said, clearly still processing it all.

Emma's mother, Karla Johnson, is proud of her daughter's determination.

“I mean I have always been so proud of her, but this is something I don't wish on anybody.," Johnson said. "Just losing everything that you worked your young life for.” Emma started her journey at just 17, driven to create something beautiful, only to see it demolished in mere moments."

Support from the community, her church, and fellow business owners has been invaluable in helping Emma and her family navigate this challenging time. Despite the heartbreak, they are determined to push forward and get the business up and running again. On July 13, they will host a Tornado Recovery Sale, offering items they were able to salvage.

100 percent of those proceeds will go towards rebuilding.

“The goal of that sale is to reduce some of the inventory that was damaged and cleaned, but it will also serve as a stepping stone for her to start rebuilding and restocking with new items,” Johnson said.

Mitchell also hopes to start selling online again as she seeks the perfect location for her business. While the timeline for full recovery remains uncertain, she maintains an optimistic outlook.

“I know that we are going to look back, and it’s all going to make sense,” she said. “I can't wait for that day because I know it’s going to happen, and it’s going to be bigger and better. The resiliency has taught us all so much, and the giving back to people in need has been incredible. What people have given to her in her biggest time of need makes me want to help our community right back.”

The Tornado Recovery Sale will take place on July 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Suits-Us Farm in Somerset. If you're unable to attend but still want to contribute, you can support Emma through her GoFundMe page: Emma's Dream after Tornado Loss.