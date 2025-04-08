Small business owner is giving back after his restaurant was spared from floodwaters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One small business owner in Frankfort is giving back to his community after being spared from the flood.

"We didn't take on a single drop of water. It's amazing. I'm only 15 steps from literally the river and no water at all," said Tony Bryant, the owner of Big Daddy's Fried Chicken, which is near the Kentucky River.

Bryant says the flood wall saved his business.

"It did its job. And to be honest, when they first put it up, I was looking at the thickness of the wall itself, I had my doubts," said Bryant. "I was like man, I don't have time to pull anything out and even if I did, I had nowhere to store it. So, I put it all up as high as I could and hoped for the best."

Things turned out well for Bryant. But he knows not everyone was so lucky.

"(I'm) extremely grateful for that considering I've got some friends who are small business owners and they have taken a major loss," said Bryant. "One of my friends, he had a $50,000 printing machine - gone."

So, to give back to his community, Bryant gave out fish fry meals to flood survivors, first responders, volunteers, and neighbors on Tuesday.

"I am just kind of giving back," he said. "I feel like we've been extremely blessed, so I think it's time to pay it forward."