Small Business Saturday helping out local shops heat up for the holiday season

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite frigid temperatures blasting Scott County Saturday morning, retailers were open for Small Business Saturday, bringing some holiday cheer.

"Without this being successful, a lot of businesses could not make it," said Dean Jessie, who had owned Fava's for two years.

Small Business Saturday brings a variety of customers to downtown shops every year. Even places that have been open for over a century still depend on the day to help them stay afloat.

"If you look at the whole month in a calendar year, there will be more sales than any time in the year," said Jessie.

The National Retail Federation expects more than 64 million Americans to participate in the holiday shopping day.

"It's a day where our community says, 'Yes, we want you here.' Yes, we are going to come out and brave the cold, snow, whatever the weather is, just to let you know how much we appreciate you being here," said Melissa Mattox, the owner of Miss Behaven "At the same time, it's a chance for us to show our customers how much we appreciate them."

Small Business Saturday is a chance for the community to support local businesses. Melissa Mattox says without their support, they can't give back.

"It lets us know that the customer knows what we do back in the community. We support a lot of local charities and nonprofits. Some of the things a lot of big box stores don't do," said Mattox.

Mattox has been the owner of Miss Behaven for nearly ten years. She and other shops have formed a bond to help each other out, especially during the holiday season. According to Forbes, one in three small businesses don't make it to their tenth year.

"When people come here to shop at my store, I don't want them to stop here. I want them to go to every store available to them, up and down the street. We are a team effort down here," said Mattox.

The holiday gifts are filling up in shoppers' bags, knowing they got a great deal but are still supporting a local business.