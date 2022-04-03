Watch
Small fire at Lexington home overnight

Joseph Southworth
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 03, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small fire broke out at a Lexington home early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Bay Springs Park, which is near Polo Club Boulevard.

LFD said the fire started around 4:30 a.m. on the back deck of the home, and it remained contained to that area.

They said it only took 100-200 gallons of water to put out the fire, which is a relatively small amount.

There were two renters inside at the time and we're told both are okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

