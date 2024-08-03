Snake owner in Winchester is looking for his lost 8-foot boa

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX18) — An 8-foot Columbia Red Tail Boa is on the loose in Winchester. The owner, Wes Cartwright, has been looking for his lost pet, Kia, since Tuesday. His six-year-old daughter has been missing her beloved snake.

"She wants to get the snake as bad as daddy does," said Cartwright as he described his daughter's feelings.

Cartwright also mentioned that Kia is like any other dog or cat that someone would have and love at home.

Cartwright lives in an area with several trees, resulting in lots of leaves on the ground, making it hard to find Kia. Cartwright said that the pattern of the dead leaves in the area is precisely what Kia looks like.

Cartwright understands that some people fear snakes because they have a reputation for hunting animals, but he wants to reassure everyone that the area is safe.

"She's not going to hurt anyone. She's not going to strike at you. Your dog or cat doesn't smell right to it. It's not the right size, and you will never see it as a meal," said Cartwright. "She's loving this heat. She's loving this humanity right now. She's a snake. She can take care of herself."

Despite that fear, the community and Winchester police have come along to help Cartwright search for his beloved snake. That leaves Cartwright feeling grateful for the area in which he lives.

With all the help Cartwright is getting, he is hopeful that he will find Kia safe and sound so he can give his six-year-old daughter back her favorite snake.