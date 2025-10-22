SNAP funding set to run out Nov. 1 amid government shutdown, affecting over 600,000 in KY

(LEX 18) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has prohibited funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in November, leaving millions of Americans without crucial food assistance. In Kentucky alone, more than 600,000 people across central and eastern regions rely on SNAP benefits.

The suspension comes through an order from the Trump administration directing the federal government and states to halt payments to vendors that distribute benefits next month. Kentucky's Interim Joint Committee met to examine the anticipated cuts and their impact on food security.

"We've got a government shutdown," said Michael Halligan, president and CEO of God's Pantry Food Bank. "We've got changes to the SNAP program, we've got added work requirements, we've got a SNAP program that's not being funded, right, starting in November."

Halligan emphasized the severity of the situation, calling it "a crisis today."

The timing creates particular challenges for food banks, which typically work alongside SNAP to address food insecurity. For every meal a food bank distributes, SNAP provides approximately nine meals to households receiving benefits.

"Plus, you've got inflationary pressures that have happened over the last year and a half. Food is now more expensive," Halligan said.

God's Pantry Food Bank lacks the inventory to compensate for the loss of SNAP benefits, according to Halligan.

Roger McCann, director of the Division of Family Support at the Department for Community-Based Services, encouraged Kentuckians to seek alternative assistance.

"It sometimes can be challenging to let people know that they have other alternatives out there and to come to talk to us, not just give up," McCann said.

Kentuckians receiving SNAP Benefits looking for help can check out this link:

Department for Community Based Services - Cabinet for Health and Family Services