Social workers converge at capitol to address challenges in their profession

(LEX 18) — Social workers from across Kentucky gathered at the Capitol to meet with legislators and discuss the myriad challenges facing their profession. Among them was Alaina Sweasy, who views her role not merely as a job title but as a chance to help individuals who have faced similar struggles.

"It's a big responsibility to sort of be that voice for people. And you know, my instance, I'm a voice for people in recovery. I'm a voice for people," Sweasy said.

Having experienced incarceration numerous times, Sweasy now leverages her past to inspire change. "What I represent is an example of that being done well and that it can be done," she explained, highlighting her transformation into a source of hope for others.

With over 400 people filling the Capitol, each social worker brought their unique experiences to the forefront. Sweasy noted the importance of empathy in her work.

"Yeah, I like to think of social work as building relationships with people, so it's having that empathy and understanding. Um, you know, putting yourself in someone else's shoes," she shared.

Brenda Rosen, a representative from the National Association of Social Workers, praised Sweasy's determination.

"As social workers we need to not only jump the fire, we need to run through it, and we need to challenge ourselves. We need to be unafraid," she stated. "Silence is agreement, silence is violence, so we cannot, and we must continue to raise our voices and do so with respect, but also to do so with intention,"

Sweasy is acutely aware that every decision she makes has broader implications.

"I get to make an imprint and a ripple effect and recovery is a ripple effect, right? It, it affects everyone around us. And so I'm really proud of myself for being able to dig myself out, that I have created and changed my whole world," she said, reflecting on her journey to recovery.

She hopes to similarly uplift individuals in her community, aspiring to contribute to a better Kentucky. As social workers continue to advocate for their profession, stories like Sweasy's resonate deeply, illustrating the positive change that can emerge from understanding and compassion.