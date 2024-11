Update Oct. 31 at 11:29 p.m.

The LG&E and KU outage map no longer shows any outages in the Jessamine County area.

Original:

Some customers are without power on Thursday night in Jessamine County, according to the LG&E and KU outage map.

The map says that as of 10:28 p.m., 1,590 customers are estimated to be without power due to damaged equipment.

According to the website, the estimated time of restoration is 11:00 p.m.