Some parts of Eastern KY see up to 8 inches of snow

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky was hit the hardest Saturday as far as snow totals were concerned.

People in Perry County saw eight inches of snow.

That came just hours after sunny weather with temperatures in the 60s.

"It's Kentucky," Stephen Mullins, a snowplow driver, said. "You never know what you're going to see. The weather is always changing."

"It's crazy," another snowplow driver said. "It is, it's crazy."

"Kinda weird," driver and Hazard local, Ronnie Dillion said. "Kinda weird to have a warm day like we did yesterday and today it's a blizzard out here in Hazard."

No matter where people in Hazard stand on whether they were surprised by the dramatic change in weather from one day to the next, there is no doubt Perry County was hit hard by this weekend's winter storm.