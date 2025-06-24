Somerset church faces challenges in rebuilding after tornado

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Recovery efforts are ongoing in Laurel and Pulaski counties after May's deadly tornado, leaving a trail of destruction that affected homes, churches, and businesses.

In Somerset, the Redeemer Lutheran Church is facing significant challenges as it begins the lengthy process of reconstruction.

“You only have to walk through this place once to know that this is a total loss," said Pastor Doug Couch.

Standing amid the destruction, he noted that the church, directly in the tornado's path on May 16, is now facing a daunting task to rebuild.

Initially, there was hope that some structures within the church could be salvaged.

“The beams in the sanctuary will be salvageable,” he said.

As the cleanup progressed, though, severe water damage led to mold issues, making the situation increasingly dire.

“Our hope initially was to save as much as we could, but so much damage has been done.”

After immediately notifying their insurance company, an adjuster evaluated the damage on May 18.

Couch said the church faced unexpected hurdles in the claims process.

“I was notified that the insurance company had ‘mistakenly' sent the claim to two different offices—one in Kentucky and one in South Carolina,” he said.

As a result, it would take an additional two to three weeks for a different adjuster to assess the situation.

“When you have a building full of belongings being destroyed by mold and water, I asked them, is that the best you can do?” Couch said.

Once the second adjuster completed his inspection, Couch received the results of the claim: the insurance company will only cover $225,000 of their $850,000 policy. That's less than a quarter of what is estimated to be an over $1 million repair.

Couch said that they will continue to look for ways to save costs in the rebuilding process, highlighting the commitment and support of church members.

“One church member has already volunteered to help restore the pews, which will save us thousands,” he said.

As the community rallies together to assist Redeemer Lutheran Church in its recovery, the path ahead may be challenging, but Couch remains optimistic about the church's future.