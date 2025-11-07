Somerset crash between commercial vehicle and livestock trailer sends 1 to hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a truck pulling a livestock trailer at the intersection of Highway 192 and Highway 914 on Friday.

The Somerset Fire Department reported that one person was taken to the hospital by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS after air medical services declined to fly due to weather conditions. A horse was fatally injured in the accident.

Fire crews provided patient care, vehicle stabilization, diesel fuel containment and scene cleanup, officials detailed. Somerset Pulaski County Special Response and Kentucky Hazmat 12 assisted with fuel containment efforts.

Somerset police, safety officers and the County Road Department also responded to the scene.