Somerset crash sends one person to hospital by helicopter after entrapment

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX18) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Oak Hill Road and Grand Central Boulevard, with one requiring helicopter transport to Lexington.

Somerset Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed entrapment upon arrival. Crews stabilized the vehicles while Somerset-Pulaski County EMS assisted in assessing those involved.

A hose line was deployed on standby as crews worked to free the trapped individual using spreaders and cutters, commonly known as the Jaws of Life.

One patient was transported by ground to a hospital. A landing zone was established at a nearby church, and Air Methods Helicopter transported the second patient to Lexington.

Somerset Police also assisted at the scene.