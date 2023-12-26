Somerset crews respond to two incidents involving commercial vehicles

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews in Somerset had a busy Tuesday after they responded to two incidents, which included a semi carrying milk that caught fire and an overturned dump truck later in the day.

Authorities say their first call was a semi on fire Tuesday morning. The truck was hauling cartons of milk, and an environmental contractor was called for "remediation of the scene" after firefighters put out the fire.

The second call was for an overturned dump truck. Officials say the driver had minor injuries and was transported by Somerset Pulaski EMS to the hospital.

Authorities say crews pumped the tanks to avoid the danger of a saddle tank puncture while uprighting. According to officials, absorbent pads were deployed to soak up the release of oil and fuel and will remain for a day so remediation can be done.