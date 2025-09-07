Somerset Fire Department battles blaze at abandoned house on North College Street

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire on Sunday on North College Street at an abandoned house.

Dispatchers say flames were coming through the roof of the abandoned house when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters reported heavy flames on the second floor with part of the roof collapsing, making the building unsafe to enter.

Crews fought the fire from the outside, using windows, doors, and the front porch roof to attack with water and foam.

No injuries were reported.