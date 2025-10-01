Somerset food pantry turns to community for help while facing critical shortage

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — God's Food Pantry in Somerset is experiencing a severe food shortage during what is typically their most challenging season, prompting the organization to make a rare public plea for donations through social media.

Executive Director Brenda Russell said the pantry is facing empty shelves with no backup inventory in their warehouse to restock them.

The pantry posted images of two completely empty shelves on Facebook Tuesday, marking the first time in more than two years they have shared such dire conditions publicly.

"Yesterday this was completely empty," Russell said, pointing to one of the barren shelves.

The timing coincides with what Russell describes as the pantry's most difficult period of the year.

"We're at that time of the year when our shelves start to go bare," Russell said.

The shortage comes as the pantry serves an average of 397 individuals each day they are open, according to data from January through August.

Russell's team has been working quickly to address the shortage, scrambling to find solutions as they continue serving the community's needs.

"We have literally gone almost completely empty and so we put out a call to our community and they've answered, already started answering the call," Russell said.

The community response has been immediate, with local businesses like Century 21 Advantage Realty stopping by to donate during the pantry's public appeal.

Russell expressed confidence in the community's continued support despite the challenging circumstances.

"The community always answers the call and comes back," Russell said.

The pantry rarely resorts to social media appeals for donations, making this request particularly significant.

"We have not put out a post with empty shelves in over two years," Russell said.

Donations can be:

Delivered to 119 S. Central Avenue in downtown Somerset

Mailed to PO Box 259, Somerset, KY 42502

Made online at www.paypal.com to gfp8560@gmail.com

Made by calling 606-679-8560

Orders can be placed through Kroger, Walmart or from our Amazon wish list (https://www.amazon.com/.../NEGEN.../ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1) and delivered to God's Food Pantry, 119 S. Central Ave, Somerset, KY 42501.

