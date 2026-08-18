Somerset man faces child sex charges after found with computer-generated images of minors

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says a Somerset man is in custody, facing child sex charges.

According to a release, Dylan Bill, 19, was found in possession of computer-generated images of minors performing sex acts. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning around 1 AM.

Bill is now charged with fourteen counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor.

He's currently in the Pulaski County Detention Center, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies have not released any additional information on their investigation.