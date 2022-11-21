Watch Now
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announces run for Kentucky governor

Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 21, 2022
SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The crowded GOP race to be Kentucky's next governor has grown by one more.

On Monday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced his bid for the state's top office and launched his campaign website.

He joins other Republican candidates in the race, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, State Rep. Savannah Maddox, and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Keck plans to make a formal announcement about his run at 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Virginia in downtown Somerset.

